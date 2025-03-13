Mbappé recalled by France to face Croatia in Nations League quarterfinals

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé has been recalled to the France squad for the Nations League quarterfinal against Croatia and is set to captain the side next week in Split. The 2018 World Cup winner was left out of Nations League matches against Israel and Italy last November. Coach Didier Deschamps said at the time “it’s better that way” because Mbappé was struggling physically and mentally. Mbappé last appeared for Les Bleus on Sept. 9 against Belgium. He is third on France’s scoring list with 48 goals, behind only Thierry Henry and Olivier Giroud.

