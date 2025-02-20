Mbappé praises Real Madrid’s ‘perfect night’ to advance past Man City in Champions League playoffs

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is celebrating a “perfect night” with Real Madrid. A night that included his third Champions League hat-trick and his club securing a spot in the round of 16 to keep alive its hopes of winning a record 16th European title. With a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second, Mbappé led Madrid to a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday. The Spanish powerhouse advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 3-2 first-leg win in England. Mbappé joined Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski on the list of players with two hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has four.

