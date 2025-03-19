Mbappé criticizes himself for previous mistakes as he returns to captain France

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé returns to lead France against Croatia after a six-month absence and is openly critical over how he handled the captaincy before. The Real Madrid star captains Les Bleus in Split in the first leg of a Nations League quarterfinal Thursday. It will be his first start since a 3-1 loss to Italy on Sept. 6. Mbappé says he did not handle things well at the time and accepts he was not playing well enough. Speaking at a pre-match news conference Mbappé says “I have never had any problem with criticism when it is deserved” and adds that “as captain I didn’t bring people together.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.