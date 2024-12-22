Mayo and Dickinson power No. 8 Kansas to an 87-53 win over Brown

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Zeke Mayo scored 25 points, Hunter Dickinson had 15 points and 13 rebounds and No. 8 Kansas defeated Brown 87-53. Mayo hit two of his five 3-pointers on consecutive possessions to extend the Kansas lead to 25 points with 12 minutes to play. He was coming off a 26-point performance in a 75-60 win over NC State on Dec. 14, the team’s last outing. Brown (7-4) stayed competitive in the first half, trailing by a point 10 minutes into the game. But the Bears’ shooting touch went cold. Kino Lily Jr. scored 18 and Aaron Cooley and AJ Lesburt Jr. had six points each for Brown, which shot 26.7% (20 for 75).

