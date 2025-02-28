Maxime Raynaud’s return to Stanford has meant so much to him and the program

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — To think that Maxime Raynaud might have walked away from Stanford and started fresh somewhere else for his senior season. He seriously considered it. The French star had entered his name in the transfer portal once former coach Jerod Haase was dismissed last spring and athletic director Bernard Muir hired Kyle Smith away from Washington State to be the Cardinal’s new coach. Raynaud thought about it for a while. He chatted with Smith, sat in on team gatherings to learn more about the program’s direction and ultimately changed his mind and stayed put. He is so glad he did.

