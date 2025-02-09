Maxime Raynaud, Ryan Agarwal rally Stanford to 74-73 victory over NC State

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds for his school-record 20th double-double of the season and Ryan Agarwal had the go-ahead basket with eight seconds left as Stanford rallied for a 74-73 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday night, handing the Wolfpack their eighth straight loss.

Raynaud made two foul shots to give Stanford a 65-59 lead with five minutes left. Dontrez Styles hit a 3-pointer and Ismael Diouf followed with a layup to pull NC State even at 71 with 50 seconds remaining. Aidan Cammann made the first of two foul shots for the Cardinal (16-8, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), but Parker answered with a second-chance layup to give the Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10) a one-point lead with 17 seconds left.

Agarwal worked his way down the lane for the go-ahead basket and Parker missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Raynaud scored 21 in the second half to help the Cardinal rally from a 33-29 halftime deficit. He made 9 of 16 shots and all seven of his free throws.

Oziyah Sellers had 12 points and reserves Chisom Okpara and Evan Stinson both scored 10 for Stanford. Agarwal pitched in with nine points, eight assists and seven rebounds.

Parker came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 19 to lead the Wolfpack (9-14 2-10). He added five assists. Styles contributed 18 points and seven rebounds. Marcus Hill scored 14.

Parker scored 12 on 4-for-4 shooting from beyond the arc, helping NC State take a four-point lead into halftime. Sellers had 10 points at the break for Stanford.

Stanford plays at Georgia Tech on Wednesday. NC State will host Louisville on Wednesday.

