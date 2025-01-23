Maxime Raynaud helps Stanford hand Miami eighth straight defeat, 88-51

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Maxime Raynaud finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds and Stanford kept Miami reeling with an 88-51 victory on Wednesday night, sending the Hurricanes to their eighth straight loss.

Raynaud made 10 of 17 shots with four 3-pointers for the Cardinal (13-6, 5-3 Atlantic Coast Conference). He added two steals and blocked two shots on the way to his fifth straight double-double and 16th overall. Raynaud had seven in a row to start the season.

Jaylen Blakes had 12 points, four assists and three steals for Stanford. Chisom Okpara scored 12 off the bench. He made all four of his shots with a 3-pointer and all three of his free throws, adding four assists. Ryan Agarwal had 11 points and Oziyah Sellers scored 10.

Matthew Cleveland scored 23 to lead the Hurricanes (4-15, 0-8). Lynn Kidd scored 10 and grabbed seven rebounds.

Sellers had all of his points in the first half and Raynaud scored nine and grabbed eight rebounds to propel Stanford to a 37-21 lead. Brandon Johnson made the second of two free throws to give Miami a 1-0 lead two minutes in and it was all Cardinal after that. Sellers had back-to-back baskets and Okpara followed with a three-point play to cap 14-0 run for a 21-3 lead.

Cleveland scored the first five points of the second half to get the Hurricanes within 11. But Blakes answered with a layup and Raynaud added a basket and a 3-pointer to push the lead back to 18. Okpara scored to give Stanford its largest lead at 79-40 with 4:32 left.

Stanford, 3-0 at home in its first season in the conference, will host Florida State on Saturday. Miami travels to play California on Saturday.

