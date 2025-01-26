Maxi Kleber has broken right foot, leaving Dallas Mavericks with one available center

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas backup center Maxi Kleber broke his right foot during a 122-107 home loss to the Boston Celtics, adding to the Mavericks’ lengthy list of unavailable players and leaving the team with one available center. Kleber, 32, left late in the third quarter Saturday, didn’t return and will be re-evaluated next week. He has missed 12 games this season with previous injuries. He’s averaging 3.1 points and 2.8 rebounds in 19 minutes per game.

