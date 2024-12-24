Maxey rallies the 76ers to a 111-106 victory over the Spurs after Embiid is ejected

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey scored 32 points and made two crucial plays in the final minute, and the Philadelphia 76ers rallied after Joel Embiid was ejected to beat Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs 111-106 on Monday night.

Embiid was thrown out by referee Jenna Schroeder with 2:59 left in the second quarter. The seven-time All-Star received the first technical for arguing with Schroeder, and received another technical — and ejection — from Schroeder before any more game time elapsed. Embiid was close to Schroeder, but it wasn’t clear from replays whether he made contact with the official.

Wembanyama had 26 points, nine rebounds and eight blocks.

Maxey added 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Paul George contributed 19 points for Philadelphia.

San Antonio went ahead 103-102 on Chris Paul’s baseline jumper with 1:20 to play.

Maxey took over from there, first stealing the ball, scoring on a left-handed dunk and finishing the three-point play after being fouled by Julian Champagnie to put Philadelphia in front 104-103 with 59 seconds left.

Then, he drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 29 seconds remaining.

Takeaways

76ers: Nurse was excited before the game to see what the 76ers could be with the Big Three in the lineup. Alas, he’ll have to wait another day.

Spurs: Wembanyama did not disappoint the fans who came out to see the matchup against Embiid and shot 9 of 19, including 6 of 13 on 3-pointers.

Key moment

With 8:13 left in the period, Schroeder ejected Philadelphia’s Andre Drummond for an apparent foul on Wembanyama. After video review, however, the officials rescinded the ejection.

Key stat

Embiid, George and Maxey have started five games together. The 76ers are 3-2.

Up next

Both teams will be playing on Christmas. The Spurs are at the Knicks and the 76ers visit Boston.

