Max Verstappen wins the Japanese Grand Prix for his first victory of the Formula 1 season

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen of Red Bull won Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix and broke a “mini-slump” of only two wins in his previous 16 races.

It was the Dutch driver’s fourth straight victory on the Suzuka circuit in central Japan and breaks the momentum of the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, who won the season’s first two races in Melbourne, Australia, and Shanghai, China.

The four-time defending Formula 1 champion, Verstappen started from pole position after setting a course-record time in qualifying, which he called “insane.” Norris placed second and Piastri was third. The track was dry despite rain earlier in the day.

Norris leads the driver’s standings after three races with 62 points to 61 for Verstappen.

