Max Verstappen takes pole in Saudi Arabian qualifying after Lando Norris crashes

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen took pole position in qualifying for the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix after standings leader Lando Norris crashed on Saturday.

Red Bull’s Verstappen beat McLaren driver Oscar Piastri’s time by .01 of a second on his final run to take pole for Sunday’s race. George Russell was third fastest for Mercedes.

Norris had not set a time in the third part of qualifying when he lost control over a curb and ran wide into the wall on the exit of the corner, breaking his car’s suspension. That brought out the red flag, stopping the session until the McLaren could be removed.

Norris told the team over the radio he was unhurt.

Norris has a three-point lead over his McLaren teammate Piastri after four races.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands steers his car during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Darko Bandic

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.