Max Verstappen is back and in pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix

SUZUKA, Japan (AP) — Max Verstappen is back.

With only two victories in his last 16 races and in a “mini-slump,” the four-time world champion shocked himself, his Red Bull team and fans by taking pole position for Sunday’s Japanese Grand Prix.

He also did it in a track-record time on his final qualifying lap.

“If you look at how our season started — even during this weekend, yeah it’s very unexpected,” he said of qualifying, “and I think that makes it, probably, a very special one.”

“It’s insane,” he added.

Verstappen will be chasing his fourth straight win at the Suzuka circuit in central Japan. The early-season-favorite McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be in the next two starting spots. Charles Leclerc of Ferrari starts from fourth on the grid.

Rain is forecast to give way to sunny skies by race time at 2 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), but if rain persists Verstappen will have an added edge as F1’s best driver in the wet.

Verstappen gave some credit to the track itself — a favorite of F1 drivers — and credit to the recent resurfacing of the circuit.

“When I enjoy the track it’s even more fun to drive it,” he said. “It was crazy fast.”

Obviously, don’t count out McLaren. Norris won the season-opening Grand Prix in Australia last month and Piastri took the title in China two weeks ago with Norris placing second. They’ve been the fastest team early, threatening to dominate the way Red Bull has over the last several seasons.

“Congrats to Max,” Norris said after the qualifying session. “He did a good job. It’s a hats off. You have to credit something when it’s that good.”

Norris leads the driver standings with 44 points. Verstappen is next with 36 points, followed closely by Russell (35) and Piastri (34).

Mercedes will fill the third row of the grid with George Russell and teammate Kimi Antonelli. Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time champion who moved from Mercedes to Ferrari this season, will start eighth as he tries to settle in after both Ferraris were disqualified in China for technical infringements.

Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda will start 14th, alongside Racing Bulls Liam Lawson in 13th. Tsunoda was promoted to the top Red Bull team after the China race, and Lawson was demoted to the second-team Racing Bulls.

Verstappen has won 63 F1 races. Only Hamilton, with 105, and Michael Schumacher, with 91, have won more.

