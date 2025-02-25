Max Scherzer strikes out 4, allows 1 run and hands out zero high-fives in Blue Jays debut

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — Max Scherzer is embracing the long road back. The three-time Cy Young winner allowed one run over two innings in his spring training debut with the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday, flashing a little bit of the fire that has become his trademark during his 18-year career. The 40-year-old Scherzer surrendered a leadoff triple to Victor Scott II to start the game but settled down from there. He retired the final six batters he faced, striking out four of them with a fastball that hovered between 92-93 mph. Scherzer threw 20 of his 34 pitches for strikes.

