Max Scherzer hoping to win World Series for third team with Toronto Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — Max Scherzer joined the Toronto Blue Jays convinced he can win a World Series with a third team following titles with Washington and Texas. The 40-year-old right-hander agreed to a $15.5 million one-year contract and says “winning cures everything.” He adds: “All you need to do to wake up in the morning is to have that drive to win and the rest kind of takes care of itself.” A three-time Cy Young Award winner, Scherzer was 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA for the Rangers during an injury interrupted 2024 season.

