Max Meyer flirts with a no-hitter, Marlins beat Mets 5-0

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Meyer carried a no-hitter into the sixth inning and the Miami Marlins salvaged the finale of a three-game series by beating the New York Mets 5-0 on Wednesday.

Matt Mervis homered and finished with three RBIs for the Marlins, who snapped the Mets’ six-game winning streak. Nick Fortes and Jonah Bride each had a run-scoring single.

The Mets hit just two balls out of the infield against Meyer (1-1) before Francisco Lindor’s single up the middle with one out in the sixth. The right-hander immediately induced Juan Soto to hit into a double play.

Soto finished 0 for 4 as his season-opening on-base streak ended at 11 games.

Meyer gave up a leadoff single to Pete Alonso in the seventh and exited after retiring Brandon Nimmo. The 6 1/3 innings tied a career high for Meyer, who walked two and struck out four.

Anthony Bender retired all five batters he faced before the Marlins scored three times in the ninth against Edwin Diaz, who gave up Bride’s single before Mervis homered to right.

Lake Bachar pitched the ninth for the Marlins, who got the final out when Dane Myers crashed face first into the center-field wall to catch a flyball from Alonso.

Mets starter Tylor Megill (2-1) allowed a pair of unearned runs in four-plus innings.

Key moment

Brett Baty threw wide of Lindor on a potential double-play ball in the fifth, allowing Kyle Stowers to reach second. Stowers scored on Mervis’ single to break the scoreless tie.

Key stat

Megill opened the game with eight straight balls and threw a season-high 90 pitches, including 56 strikes.

Up next

Both teams are off Thursday before opening three-game series on Friday. The Marlins have not announced a starter against the Washington Nationals in the first game of a season-long 13-game homestand. Mets RHP Griffin Canning (0-1, 2.79 ERA) is scheduled to start against the Athletics in Sacramento.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.