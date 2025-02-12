Max Homa trying to dig himself out of another hole

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Max Homa hasn’t looked the same since he was a bright spot in the Ryder Cup and had a Sunday chance at the Masters. He has not contended since then. And his world ranking has gone from No. 9 to No. 60. That puts him at risk of having to qualify for two majors this year. Homa has experienced far tougher times than now. And he’s confident as ever that he’s about to turn the corner. He says golf simply doesn’t like him right now. He hopes to turn it around at the Genesis Invitational this week at Torrey Pines.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.