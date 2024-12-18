Max Fried’s first thought on how to spend his Yankees fortune was his 3-year-old mutt, Apollo

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Fried’s first thought on how to spend the fortune from his $218 million, eight-year contract with the New York Yankees was on Apollo, his 3-year-old mutt, “getting my dog a bunch of dog food.” Not nearly as famous as Shohei Ohtani’s dog, Decoy, Apollo figures to get more of a spotlight next season. Fried named the pooch after the Greek god, not thinking at first of the similarity to Apollo Creed, the name of the antagonist in the first two “Rocky” movies. Fried spent eight seasons in Atlanta that included a World Series title in 2021.

