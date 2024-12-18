Max Fried was surprised he wound up with the New York Yankees

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Fried had not expected to wind up in pinstripes. The left-hander, who agreed to a $218 million, eight-year contract, says that “When the Yankees say they’re interested in you, you perk up and you listen.” His deal was agreed to last week after the Yankees lost outfielder Juan Soto to the rival Mets. “A lot of people have worn these pinstripes,” Fried said. “There’s a certain feel.” Fried’s deal is the largest for a left-handed pitcher in baseball history, $1 million more than David Price’s seven-year contract with the Boston Red Sox ahead of the 2016 season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.