Mavs’ injuries have reached the absurd with stars Irving and Davis already sidelined

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks could be down to seven healthy players as an injured list headlined by Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis continues to grow. Two players went down at once when the heads of Dwight Powell and Kessler Edwards while the big men were chasing a loose ball in a 125-116 loss to Phoenix. Both needed stitches. Edwards returned but Powell didn’t. And Brandon Williams was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Irving and Davis are among five players who might not return this season. Even the three who could be available sooner aren’t likely to be ready for the second night of a back-to-back Monday in San Antonio.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.