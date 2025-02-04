Mavs get Caleb Martin in trade that sends Quentin Grimes and a draft pick to Sixers

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks are acquiring Caleb Martin in a trade with Philadelphia that sends Quentin Grimes and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the 76ers. The Mavericks made the move three days after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis in a rare swap of superstars. Martin and Grimes both were in their first seasons with their teams, who were playing each other Tuesday night in Philadelphia. Martin signed with the 76ers in free agency. Grimes came to Dallas in an offseason trade with Detroit.

