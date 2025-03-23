Mavs’ Anthony Davis could be close to return from injury, but is listed as doubtful against Nets

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis could be close to returning to the Dallas Mavericks after a six-week injury absence. The star forward was listed as doubtful for a game at the Brooklyn Nets to start a four-game trip Monday night. Davis hasn’t played since injuring his left groin in his Dallas debut on Feb. 8. That was about a week after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles. The defending Western Conference champion Mavericks are in a tight race with Phoenix for the final spot in the play-in tournament in the West. Star guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a knee injury.

