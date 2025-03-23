Mavs’ Anthony Davis could be close to return from injury, but is listed as doubtful against Nets

By The Associated Press
Dallas Mavericks' Anthony Davis, center, in street clothes due to an injury, looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Detroit Pistons, Friday, March 21, 2025, in Dallas, Texas. (AP Photo/Albert Pena)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Albert Pena]

DALLAS (AP) — Anthony Davis could be close to returning to the Dallas Mavericks after a six-week injury absence. The star forward was listed as doubtful for a game at the Brooklyn Nets to start a four-game trip Monday night. Davis hasn’t played since injuring his left groin in his Dallas debut on Feb. 8. That was about a week after the seismic trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles. The defending Western Conference champion Mavericks are in a tight race with Phoenix for the final spot in the play-in tournament in the West. Star guard Kyrie Irving is out for the season with a knee injury.

