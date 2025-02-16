Mavericks suspend unidentified employee amid report of arrest of assistant Darrell Armstrong

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks say they have suspended an employee they didn’t identify amid a report that assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dallas television station WFAA cited multiple anonymous law enforcement sources in reporting that Dallas police responded to a call in the predawn hours Saturday. The sources said the 56-year-old Armstrong and the victim were arguing when he hit the woman with a gun and threatened to shoot her. Armstrong spent two seasons with the Mavericks late in his 14-year playing career. He’s in his 10th full season as an assistant.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.