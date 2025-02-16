Mavericks suspend unidentified employee after arrest of assistant coach Darrell Armstrong

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks say they have suspended an employee they didn’t identify after assistant coach Darrell Armstrong was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Dallas police say officers responded to a call in the predawn hours Saturday. Police say a preliminary investigation determined the 56-year-old Armstrong and the victim were arguing when Armstrong hit the victim with a gun and threatened to shoot the victim. Police say Armstrong and the victim knew each other. Armstrong spent two seasons with the Mavericks during a 14-year playing career. He joined the Dallas coaching staff in 2008-09.

