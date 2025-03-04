Mavericks sign Kai Jones as latest fill-in for injured big men

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed Kai Jones to a two-way contract as they continue to deal with injuries to multiple big men. The 6-foot-11 Jones was a first-round draftee by New York in 2021. He appeared in 28 games with the Los Angeles Clippers this season while playing more for their G League team. He averaged 2.2 points and 1.6 rebounds for the Clippers and was waived Saturday. The Mavericks are missing Anthony Davis, Daniel Gafford, Dereck Lively II and P.J. Washington Jr. They entered Monday in 10th place in the Western Conference.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.