Mavericks rule out Kyrie Irving against a Pelicans squad resting Zion Williamson

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving has been ruled out of Wednesday night’s game against the New Orleans Pelicans, who are similarly resting power forward Zion Williamson. Both players are coming back from injuries. They were in action a night earlier and have not been deemed ready to play on consecutive nights. Ivring is recovering from a back injury while Williamson had a left hamstring strain. This marks the eighth time the Mavs have played without both Irving and Luka Doncic, who are their top two scorers. Dallas went 2-5 in the first seven such games.

