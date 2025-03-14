Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has season-ending wrist surgery

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper has undergone season-ending surgery on his right wrist. His injury is one of many that have plagued the defending Western Conference championship since they traded Luka Doncic. Prosper’s playing time surged in his second season as the injuries piled up for Dallas. He made his second start of the season in the first game after Doncic was sent to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis. Davis injured his groin in his Dallas debut, and the setbacks just kept coming for Dallas. Prosper was among the eight players listed as out in the Mavericks’ most recent game.

