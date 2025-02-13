Mavericks coach Jason Kidd needed ‘time to regroup.’ He skipped Monday’s postgame media session

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd said Wednesday that he “needed some time to regroup” after losing in overtime Monday night to the Sacramento Kings. Before Wednesday night’s game against the Golden State Warriors, he explained that he skipped the postgame media availability on Monday because he felt bad and wanted to avoid saying something he might later regret. His team lost the game and their third big man in two games.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.