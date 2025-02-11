Mavericks center Daniel Gafford leaves Monday’s game vs. Kings with sprained right knee

DALLAS (AP) — Dallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford left Monday night’s home game against the Sacramento Kings early in the second quarter with a sprained right knee. Gafford and Kings guard Malik Monk made knee-to-knee contact near center court as Sacramento brought the ball upcourt. Gafford went down immediately, holding his right knee, and had to be helped to the locker room. The Mavericks were already playing without power forwards Anthony Davis and P.J. Washington and centers Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.