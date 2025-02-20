Mavericks add 7-2 center Moses Brown to depleted frontcourt

DALLAS (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have signed 7-foot-2 center Moses Brown to a 10-day contract, adding an option to a depleted frontcourt missing injured star Anthony Davis and others. Brown is a journeyman who spent part of the 2021-22 season with the Mavericks. He has played mostly for the New York Knicks’ G League team this season. The addition of Brown comes with Davis sidelined by a groin injury sustained in his Dallas debut after the seismic trade that sent fellow superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. Centers Dereck Lively II, Daniel Gafford and Dwight Powell also are out.

