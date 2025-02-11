Maverick McNealy learns that winning late in the year is not as rewarding as winning early

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Maverick McNealy has learned that winning early on the PGA Tour schedule is more lucrative than winning late. He won his first PGA Tour title in the last event of the season. But the signature events were done for the year by then. His RSM Classic title got him into the two signature events on the West Coast. McNealy compares that with players who win in the first three months of the season and are immediately eligible for all the $20 million events held for the rest of the year. He’s not sure what the solution is. He’s just trying to get in the next one.

