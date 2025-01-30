Matthews to captain US. Canada, Finland and Sweden have injury questions for 4 Nations Face-Off

Auston Matthews of the Toronto Maple Leafs has been selected as the U.S. captain for the upcoming 4 Nations Face-Off. Sidney Crosby of the Pittsburgh Penguins will captain Canada again, while that job goes to Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning for Sweden and Aleksander Barkov of the Tampa Bay Lightning for Finland. With less than two weeks before the NHL-run tournament begins, injury questions linger for three of the teams involved. Finland will be without top defenseman Miro Heiskanen; Sweden might have to find fill-ins for center William Karlsson and Jonas Brodin and Canada must still name a replacement for two-time Stanley Cup champion Alex Pietrangelo.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.