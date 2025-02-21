Matthew Tkachuk tries to gut through injury for the U.S. in the 4 Nations Face-Off final

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. star Matthew Tkachuk did not play in the third period or overtime against Canada in the 4 Nations Face-Off championship game. Tkachuk was injured last week in the preliminary round matchup between these teams and did not play in the round-robin final against Sweden. The U.S. did not give an update on Tkachuk’s status beyond coach Mike Sullivan saying the Florida Panthers winger was dealing with a lower-body injury. Panthers GM Bill Zito was part of the U.S. management staff at the NHL-run international tournament.

