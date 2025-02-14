Matt Shaw is looking to win third base job with the Chicago Cubs in spring training

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Shaw is the favorite to start at third base for the Chicago Cubs on opening day after Alex Bregman signed with the Boston Red Sox in free agency. The Cubs were in the mix for the two-time All-Star before he agreed to his contract with the Red Sox. Shaw was slowed by a left oblique issue when the Cubs held their first full-squad workout of spring training. But manager Craig Counsell downplayed the injury and described Shaw as day to day. There are other possibilities for third base in camp, but Shaw has the inside track for the job. He is looking to make his big league debut.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.