Matt Murray makes 25 saves for 1st NHL win in nearly 21 months as Maple Leafs beat Sabres 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Toronto Maple Leafs goalie Matt Murray completed his comeback from bilateral hip surgery to win in first NHL start in nearly 21 months. The 30-year-old, two-time Stanley Cup-winner made 25 saves in Toronto’s 6-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres. Murray got the start after being called up from the minors with Anthony Stolarz to miss four to six weeks after having knee surgery. Murray described his comeback as being a big mountain to climb in which he overcame fears he’d never play another NHL game again.

