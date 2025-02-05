Matt Kuchar withdraws from Phoenix Open after sudden death of his father

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Kuchar has withdrawn from the Phoenix Open upon learning that his father died unexpectedly. Kuchar did not provide details surrounding the death Tuesday of Peter Kuchar. He says his father introduced him to golf in central Florida. Peter Kuchar was a highly ranked doubles tennis player in Florida state competitions. He also was Kuchar’s caddie when his son won the 1997 U.S. Amateur and played well in the Masters and U.S. Open the following year. The father and son played together in the PNC Championship. Peter Kuchar was at the PNC as a caddie in recent years.

