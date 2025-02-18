Matt Eberflus jumps right back in, turns back clock with Cowboys after losing Bears job

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Matt Eberflus is hopping right back into coaching as defensive coordinator with the Dallas Cowboys after getting fired by Chicago. It’s the second stint in Dallas for the 57-year-old, who was fired 12 games into his third season as coach of the Bears in 2024. Eberflus’ NFL coaching career took off the first time around with the Cowboys. His seven years on the defensive staff led to the defensive coordinator’s job with Indianapolis. Four of his Chicago assistants are on his Dallas staff.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.