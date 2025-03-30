Matt Chapman’s 2-run homer, and Ramos’ solo shot, help Giants beat Reds 6-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Matt Chapman hit a two-run homer and Heliot Ramos homered for the second time in the series as the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-3 on Sunday.

It was a pitchers’ duel through the first five innings. Reds right-hander Nick Martinez (0-1) retired the first 13 batters before Ramos launched his 1-1 pitch into the left-field stands to put the Giants ahead 1-0.

Chapman’s two-run homer in the sixth made the score 4-0. Martinez allowed four earned runs with a walk and five strikeouts.

Giants right-hander Robbie Ray (1-0) had a perfect game through five innings, but things unraveled for him in the sixth.

Gavin Lux broke up the no-hitter when a leadoff single. Then Austin Wynn hit a two-run homer, his first of the season, and Matt McLain added a solo shot, his second, to make the score 4-3.

Ray retired one batter in the sixth before exiting after allowing three earned runs with a walk and four strikeouts.

Cincinnati had the tying run at the plate in the eighth. Santiago Espinal grounded to Chapman who tagged lead runner Jacob Hurtubise then threw to first to complete an inning-ending double play.

Camilo Doval retired the Reds in order in the ninth for his first save.

Key moment

In the eighth, Tyler Fitzgerald was called out attempting to steal third. A lengthy video review determined he had avoided Jeimer Candelario’s swipe tag and Fitzgerald scored on LaMonte Wade Jr.’s sacrifice fly to give the Giants a 5-3 lead.

Key stat

Elly De La Cruz committed a league-leading 29 errors last season. His throwing error contributed to a two-run Giants’ rally in the eighth.

Up next

Right-hander Brady Singer, acquired in November from the Royals in exchange for outfielder Jonathan India, will make his Reds debut Monday at Great American Ball Park against Texas. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers.

