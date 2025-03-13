Matisse Thybulle available to make season debut for Trail Blazers after missing first 66 games

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Matisse Thybulle was available to make his season debut for the Portland Trail Blazers against the New York Knicks on Wednesday after missing the first 66 games because of knee and ankle injuries. A two-time, second-team All-Defense pick, Thybulle had a procedure in October to address inflammation in his right knee and was expected to miss three to four weeks. The timeline changed when he sprained his right ankle in November. Thybulle averaged 4.8 points in his first five seasons with Philadelphia and Portland. He was second-team All-Defense with the 76ers in 2021 and 2022. Portland was 12th in the Western Conference at 28-38 entering Wednesday’s game.

