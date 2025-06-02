Matildas finally have a fulltime coach after Montemurro is hired to guide Australian women’s team

SYDNEY (AP) — The Matildas finally have a fulltime coach after Joe Montemurro ’s appointment Monday to guide the Australian women’s national soccer team.

The World Cup semifinalists have been without a permanent head coach since Tony Gustavsson’s contract expired after the Olympics in Paris last year, with Tom Sermanni working as interim manager.

Montemurro, who is Australian, won five trophies with Juventus following a successful stint at Arsenal, where he claimed the 2018 FA Women’s League Cup and the Women’s Super League in 2019, before joining French powerhouse Lyon last year.

He has signed a three-year deal with Football Australia that runs through the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.

