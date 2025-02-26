Matildas condemn misogynistic comments by radio host about Australian women’s soccer team

SYDNEY (AP) — The Matildas have joined in the heavy criticism of a commercial radio host’s misogynistic and crass comments about Australia’s national women’s soccer team. The host has since been taken off-air. The Matildas, coming off losses to Japan and the United States in the SheBelieves Cup, were the subject of a bizarre and offensive rant by comedian and host Marty Sheargold on his Triple M radio program this week. Among other things, he described the players as high schoolers with “all the infighting and all the friendship issues” and asked his co-hosts if they had “any men’s sports” to talk about.

