Matildas condemn misogynist comments about Australian women’s soccer team

SYDNEY (AP) — The Matildas have joined in the heavy criticism of a commercial radio host’s misogynistic and crass comments about Australia’s national women’s soccer team. The Matildas, coming off losses to Japan and the United States in the SheBelieves Cup, were the subject of a bizarre and offensive rant by comedian and host Marty Sheargold on his Triple M radio program this week. Among other things, he described the players as high schoolers with “all the infighting and all the friendship issues” and asked his co-hosts if they had “any men’s sports” to talk about.

