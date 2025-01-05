Masood, Babar share Pakistan record opening stand after South Africa enforces follow on in 2nd test

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Captain Shan Masood and Babar Azam have shared Pakistan’s record opening stand of 205 runs against South Africa after the Proteas enforced the follow-on on the third day of the second and final test. Left-handed Masood led the tourists’ fightback with an unbeaten 102 off 166 balls but Babar missed out on his first test century in more than two years when he drove left-armer Marco Jansen late in the final session on Day 3 and got caught at gully for 81. Pakistan, which got bowled out for 194 earlier on Day 3, reached 213-1 at stumps, but still has plenty of work to do to save the game, trailing by 208 runs.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.