Mason Falslev scores 17 points to help No. 25 Utah State beat San Jose State 85-78

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Mason Falslev had 17 points and seven rebounds, Tucker Anderson added 15 points and No. 25 Utah State held off San Jose State 85-78 on Tuesday night, the Aggies’ fifth consecutive win. Ian Martinez finished with 14 points and Deyton Albury had 13 for Utah State. The Aggies are 15-1 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain West Conference. Donavan Yap Jr. made a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 22 points for San Jose State. Robert Vaihola made a layup for the Spartans that tied the game at 69-all with six minutes to play, but San Diego State made 1 of 15 shots the rest of the way.

