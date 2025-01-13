Mascherano still getting settled with Inter Miami, as it preps for start of season

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Javier Mascherano’s first game as Inter Miami’s new coach is this weekend. His first night at his new home remains unscheduled. Mascherano — Lionel Messi’s former teammate and now his coach — was hired by Inter Miami a few weeks ago, yet he still hasn’t had time to get to know much about South Florida or even look for a home. He’s living in a hotel for now, simply because he’s had too much work on his plate to get ready for his new job and a new Major League Soccer season.

