Maryland’s Smikle surpasses 1,000 points in a blowout win over William & Mary

Kaylene Smikle is off to quite a start to her Maryland career. She’s leading the eighth-ranked Terrapins in scoring, the team is undefeated — and now she can celebrate reaching the 1,000-point mark. Smikle surpassed 1,000 on Thursday in a 107-57 victory over William & Mary. The Rutgers transfer scored 14 of her 21 points in the first half after needing only 11 to arrive at the milestone. The Terrapins went through some uncharacteristic struggles last season, bowing out in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. They’ve rolled to an 11-0 start in 2024-25 after remaking the roster.

