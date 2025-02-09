Maryland’s Queen outshines Rutgers duo in a showdown of freshmen standouts

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Derik Queen was the star of a showdown with Rutgers’ two star freshmen. Queen scored a career-high 29 points with 15 rebounds, and 18th-ranked Maryland turned back the Scarlet Knights 90-81. The game had close to 50 NBA scouts credentialed. The 6-foot-10 Queen made by far the biggest impact of the three standout freshmen. Dylan Harper did score 20 points for the Scarlet Knights, but 6-foot-10 Ace Bailey was sick and had only four. Harper and Queen were co-MVPs of the McDonald’s All-America game last year.

