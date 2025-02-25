Maryland’s ‘Crab Five’ has the No. 16 Terps on a roll heading into matchup with No. 8 Michigan State

By NOAH TRISTER The Associated Press
Maryland center Derik Queen (25) dunks against Southern California forward Jalen Shelley (9) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s starters are averaging 69.2 points per game. That’s easily the top mark in men’s Division I basketball. The unit even has a new nickname on social media, the Crab Five. That fits nicely as a nod to a local delicacy. The moniker also happens to rhyme with another famous Big Ten group — Michigan’s Fab Five from over three decades ago. The 16th-ranked Terps now face a huge test Wednesday night when they host No. 8 Michigan State.

