Maryland’s ‘Crab Five’ has the No. 16 Terps on a roll heading into matchup with No. 8 Michigan State

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s starters are averaging 69.2 points per game. That’s easily the top mark in men’s Division I basketball. The unit even has a new nickname on social media, the Crab Five. That fits nicely as a nod to a local delicacy. The moniker also happens to rhyme with another famous Big Ten group — Michigan’s Fab Five from over three decades ago. The 16th-ranked Terps now face a huge test Wednesday night when they host No. 8 Michigan State.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.