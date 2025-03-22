Maryland coach Kevin Willard says ‘there is no situation’ at school shortly before AD’s departure

SEATTLE (AP) — Maryland coach Kevin Willard bristled at reporters’ questions even as his players celebrated an 81-49 win over Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Willard talked about his frustrations with the school and relationship with athletic director Damon Evans a day earlier. The two had been negotiating Willard’s future, but Evans was hired Friday as SMU’s athletic director. And Willard is reportedly a candidate for the coaching job at Villanova. But asked about that situation after Friday’s win, Willard said “there is no situation” and criticized the media.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.