Maryland coach Kevin Willard gripes at reporters’ questions following Terps’ March Madness win

SEATTLE (AP) — Maryland coach Kevin Willard bristled at reporters’ questions even as his players celebrated an 81-49 win over Grand Canyon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Willard openly talked about his frustrations with the school and relationship with athletic director Damon Evans a day earlier. The two are negotiating Willard’s future amid reports that Evans is headed to the same job at SMU and Willard is a candidate for the Villanova job. But asked about that situation after Friday’s win, Willard said “there is no situation” and criticized the media. In his earlier comments, Willard was candid about his frustrations with Maryland’s program.

