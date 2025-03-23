Maryland beat Alabama by 36 in the 2nd round in 2021. The Crimson Tide hope they’ve closed the gap

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — The last time Alabama faced Maryland was four years ago. That was during the Crimson Tide’s first trip to the NCAA Tournament under coach Kristy Curry. It wasn’t pretty for the Tide. The Terrapins prevailed by 36 points in a game played in Texas because of the coronavirus pandemic. Alabama will get another shot at Maryland on Monday. A win over the fourth-seeded Terrapins would put the fifth-seeded Crimson Tide in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1998.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.